The Michigan Supreme Court has ended a dispute over a house that was partly delivered by truck to a lakefront lot: The retirement home can stay.
Neighbors sued David and Helen Goyings, arguing they had violated a ban on modular or manufactured homes in the Timber Ridge Bay subdivision in Allegan County.
The house is 59% stick-built construction and 41% modular components. There's a walkout basement, stone columns, garage and deck. The Goyingses chose builders that integrate modular components with traditional construction.
In a 5-2 opinion, the Supreme Court said Wednesday that no neighborhood covenants were broken. The court says "modular components don't necessarily make a modular home."
In dissent, justices Stephen Markman and Brian Zahra say the Goyings violated the rules and the house should come down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.