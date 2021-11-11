Dixie Highway between Townline Road and Curtis Road is closed because of downed powerlines according to the Frankenmuth Fire Department.
The live wires are currently traveling across the highway. Consumers Energy is on their way to work on repairs.
The fire department is asking residents to find another route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.