DIY crafts for the holiday break

For kids, Christmas break is amazing with sleeping in, maybe eating whatever you want, and the best part, no school.
But for parents, it can sometimes be a struggle to keep your kids entertained.
Crystal Pepperdine of Flint Handmade is showing us an easy craft that is affordable, time-sensitive, and great for all ages.
“We have a really great craft today and these are just little mini winter hats,” Pepperdine said. “You can make them into ornaments. You can also just have them around as decor and the really nice thing about these is I call it the 3-ingredient craft so very, very little is needed to make them happen and it's pretty much something of all ages from 4 on up can do.
“Now, the little ones are going to need a little more help, but that's the great thing because it gets the family involved so your aunties, grandmas, grandpas, and everyone can partake in this project and it is fun for adults too,” Pepperdine said.
The three-ingredient craft includes toilet paper or paper towel tubes, yarn, and a pair of scissors! First, cut off about three-quarters of an inch from an end of a toilet paper roll. Second, cut the yarn!
“It takes about 40 strands of full weight or medium weight yarn,” Pepperdine said.
You can use a piece of cardboard to help you measure. Kids can practice counting too with this craft.
So here is the process: take your yarn, fold it in half so you have a loop on one side. Wrap the two tails over the tube. Pull them together through the loop and you have your first piece of yarn. The whole project should take anywhere from 10-15 minutes.
