A seven-year-old girl from Saginaw drowned off the shore of Tawas Point State Park in Lake Huron on Saturday according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
The girl drowned at around 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31. The Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division is investigating this incident.
The Michigan State Police, East Tawas Police Department, Iosco County Water Rescue, Iosco County EMS Tawas City Police Department and East Tawas Fire Department responded to this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.