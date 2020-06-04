The Department of Natural Resources has determined the official opening dates for state parks and campgrounds, state harbors and other DNR-managed outdoor spaces.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, most parks and trails remained open to provide opportunities for outdoor recreation.
“We are excited to open up these resources to visitors again,” said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “We can identify with the passion and enthusiasm people have for these beautiful outdoor spaces, especially during the warmer months, and we’re working hard to make sure everything is ready.”
The DNR released this list of opening dates:
- Dispersed camping on state-managed lands – which allows for greater social distancing and does not involve shared restroom or shower facilities – resumed May 29.
- Camping at the state’s more than 140 rustic state forest campgrounds and overnight stays in DNR-managed harbors resume Wednesday, June 10.
- Camping, overnight lodging facilities, day-use shelters and sanitation stations (common place to dispose recreation vehicle wastewater) in state parks and recreation areas reopen Monday, June 22. Please note that a handful of campgrounds have extended closures due to construction that was delayed due to the COVID-19 stay-home order and associated spending restrictions.
- Many park amenities, such as bathroom buildings, hand-washing stations, trash services, concessions, playgrounds and play equipment, viewing platforms, fishing piers, GaGa ball pits, designated dog areas, disc golf courses, radio-controlled flying fields, pump tracks, and picnic tables and shelters, are beginning to open in phases. As anticipated opening dates are finalized, they will be posted to the DNR COVID-19 response page..
- Silver Lake State Park ORV Area in Oceana County will reopen Saturday, June 13.
- Opening dates for museums, historic sites, visitor centers and DNR-managed shooting ranges are being identified now. The dates will be available on the DNR COVID-19 response page.
“It’s good to see that Michigan is starting to open back up and, hopefully, returning to some sense of normal in many areas,” Olson said. “Spending time in the state’s great outdoors, making memories with family and friends, that’s one of the best Michigan traditions. We’re asking everyone to do their part to keep themselves and others safe, so that we can keep that tradition going all season long.”
The DNR is also taking extra measures to make sure DNR-controlled spaces are sanitized and that employees are safe when checking people in and out.
