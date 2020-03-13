The Department of Natural Resources is closing many of their high traffic facilities due to the coronavirus.
Starting March 13 and going through April 13, all DNR visitors’ centers will be closed as well as the following:
- The Outdoor Adventure Center, the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory and the Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit
- The Michigan History Museum and Archives of Michigan in Lansing
- The Michigan Iron Industry Museum in Negaunee
- The Oden and Wolf Lake state fish hatchery interpretive centers.
The DNR is working with the state emergency operations to determine if other events or programs will need to be canceled in the future.
