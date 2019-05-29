The Michigan Department of Natural Resources have completed its survey of the lake trout populations located at Isle Royale.
The DNR conducts this survey every five years to gather data for the management of the fishery resources around the island, the department said.
Fisheries managers collect and use this data to ensure the long-term health and sustainability of these fish populations.
“Survey data indicate the lake trout populations around Isle Royale remain healthy and are expected to continue providing world-class recreational fishing for years to come," said Edward Baker, the Marquette Fisheries Research Station manager. "A highlight of the survey was capture and subsequent release of a redfin lake trout that was 53 inches long and weighed 34 pounds.”
