If you plan to burn some brush in the near future, you’ll want to check with the fire department first.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has issued high, or very high fire ratings for much of Mid-Michigan.
That means conditions are ripe for fires to spread, or wildfires to start.
Due to that, Thomas Township has issued a burn ban until further notice. That means no burn permits will be issued, and no current permits will be honored.
To see the DNR’s daily fire danger ratings, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.