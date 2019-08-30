The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ cougar team has confirmed the 40th cougar report in Michigan since 2008.
“This latest cougar confirmation came from a trail camera set up on public land in Delta County,” said Cody Norton, large-carnivore specialist with the DNR’s bear and wolf program.
A trail camera took a picture of the cougar on August 17 at 8:55 p.m.
The confirmation comes from an area about 170 miles from where a cougar trail camera image was snapped July 7 in Gogebic County and verified by the DNR earlier this month.
Since 2008, the DNR has now confirmed 40 cougar reports, with all but one of those occurring in the Upper Peninsula.
In some cases, these reports may include multiple sightings of the same cougar, not necessarily 40 individual animals.
So far, there remains no conclusive evidence of a Michigan breeding population of mountain lions, according to the DNR. Previous genetic testing on tissue samples from those two cougars poached in the U.P. showed the two animals likely came from a population found generally in South Dakota, Wyoming and northwest Nebraska.
