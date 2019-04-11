DNR conservation officers seek help identifying poachers

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking the public for help identifying a green Coleman cooler.
According to their Facebook page, Conservation officers ask residents in Muskegon for assistance with identifying the cooler and helping them to solve a potential walleye poaching case.
Officers wrote that the cooler was found on Mon. April 8, on the side of the road near the corner of River Road and Holton-Duck Lake Road in Cedar Creek Township in Muskegon County.
According to officials, there were 53 filleted walleye carcasses found with the cooler. The fish appear to have been caught around April 4-5.
If you know anyone that has recently come into a large amount of walleye, uses a plastic bag to line their fishing cooler or if you have any other information that may help identify the poacher(s), please call or text the Report All Poaching line at 800-292-7800. You can remain anonymous if you prefer and you may qualify for a reward if you provide information that leads to the arrest or conviction of a poacher.
