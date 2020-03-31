Due to a surge in visitors at state parks over the last two weeks, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has closed Tippy Dam Recreation Area and said that more closures will likely come.
The DNR said staff observed many instances of improper social distancing and said that visitors were traveling a distance to visit the park.
According to the DNR, Tippy Dam has seen a drastic increase in visitors, including people from all areas of the state. They said this type of nonessential travel could unintentionally increase the spread of COVID-19.
To protect visitors, staff and nearby communities, the DNR has closed Tippy Dam Recreation Area, effective immediately, until further notice. The south side access, which is on land managed by Consumers Energy, also will be closed until further notice.
According to the DNR, the closure is a result of a Land Use Order of the Director Amendment No. 4 of 2020, signed on Tuesday, March 31 by DNR Director Dan Eichinger.
Anyone entering Tippy Dam Recreation Area by vehicle, foot or bicycle may receive a civil infraction with fines up to $500.
"The concern is twofold: residents traveling long distances and unintentionally spreading COVID-19 and visitors congregating too closely," said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. "In order to continue to keep state parks open, we urge everyone to follow effective social distancing practices, including only visiting state parks locally and avoiding high-traffic areas within parks."
