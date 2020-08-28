Conservation officers arrested a father and son duo from Rogers City for poaching elk, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Val Vogelheim, 56, and Josh Vogelheim, 26, turned themselves into the Presque Isle County prosecutor’s office in July.
They were arrested and arraigned for several criminal acts.
Val was charged with the following:
- Aiding and abetting; taking elk without a license.
- Possession of illegally taken game.
- Taking deer without a license.
- Loaning a deer license to another.
- Unlawful methods of taking turkey.
- Possession of protected raptors.
Josh was charged with taking turkey without a license and taking deer without a license.
Conservation officers received an anonymous tip in Sept. 2019 regarding the illegal activities at a camp located in southern Presque Isle County.
“It takes time, often years, to investigate illegal activity that takes place at hunting camps,” said Chief Gary Hagler, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “We’re pleased to see how quickly Officer Collins was able to put together the evidence and coordinate a thorough, investigative effort at multiple locations throughout the state.”
The DNR says that anyone witnessing a natural resources crime should call or text the Report All Poaching hotline at (800) 292-7800.
