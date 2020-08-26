Michigan Department of Natural Resources firefighters are heading west to help fight wildfires in California.
The DNR says this type of assistance is beneficial for both states, with Michigan’s fire crews getting additional experience and skills used to fight fires back home.
Crews are taking off-road fire engines with them to help, and the state will be reimbursed for expenses when helping outside of Michigan.
Officials say it’s been a relatively quiet fire season in the Great Lakes State.
