As the weather continues to stay warm many Michiganders look for area beaches too cool off but could be unaware of the hidden dangers of Michigan’s waters.
Summertime in mid-Michigan is perfect for traveling up north and visiting a local Great Lakes beach to cool off. While spending time at the beach can be fun and exciting, the dangers of swimming in the Great Lakes are always something you should be aware of.
Earlier this summer, an eight-year-old girl visiting Tawas Point State Park in Iosco County tragically drowned. A steep drop-off close to shore from an existing pond along with the stronger currents of the water helped contribute to this horrible accident.
Tyler Sabuda with the DNR was called to help and aid with the scene. He reminds residents that safety in the water is always a good thing to practice.
"Wearing your life jacket, it might not be the cool thing to do, but it is the safest thing to do. It's always good to swim in pairs, have some other sets of eyes on you," Sabuda said.
According to the Great Lakes current incident database along with the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, each summer there are an average of 12 deaths and 23 rescues due to dangerous currents on the Great Lakes.
Dating back to 2002, Iosco County has recorded two current-related incidents while Ottawa County on the west side of Michigan has the highest numbers of current related incidents at 138 including 15 deaths.
The best way you and your family can stay safe at the beach this year is to check in with the latest forecast.
The National Weather Service provides what is called a surf zone forecast. This forecast provides lifesaving information detailing several parameters including sky conditions, precipitation, visibility, air and water temperatures, winds, wave heights, rip currents, lightning, and UV index.
Another great tool included with a surf zone forecast is the swim risk. These categories include low, moderate, and high and describe how safe swimming conditions are when it comes to waves and currents.
Knowing if there is a lifeguard at the beach, you're visiting is also important for emergency situations. Sabuda said at Tawas Point State Park it is not a buoyed swim area.
"It's not a buoyed swim area. With that being said, it's always a swim at your own risk you know we don't have lifeguards or anything like that," Sabuda said.
