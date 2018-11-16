The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating the death of a Michigan hunter.
The DNR was called to southern Antrim County early Thursday afternoon, according to Lt. Jim Gorno, District Law Supervisor with the Gaylord District DNR.
Gorno said that when officials arrived they found a middle-aged man from southern Michigan fatally shot.
Their initial investigation points to a hunting accident, where the man was mistaken for a deer.
But, officials are still processing information and the investigation is ongoing.
The man’s name, and hometown have not yet been released.
