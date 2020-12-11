Conservation officers are asking for help after two swans were shot and killed in Macomb County.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said two trumpeter swans were found with multiple gunshot wounds at Wetzel State Park in Macomb County on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Officers believe the swans, an adult and a juvenile, were shot while trying to land on a pond, then discarded in the nearby tall brush on Friday, Dec. 4 or Saturday, Dec. 5.
The DNR said trumpeter swans are a threatened species in Michigan and are illegal to hunt.
Anyone with information that can help officers is asked to call or text the DNR’s Report All Poaching Hotline at 1 (800) 292-7800.
Tips can be anonymous and could qualify for a cash reward.
