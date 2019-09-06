The Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a deer tested positive for the rare Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus.
The 5-year-old doe was spotted stumbling, showing no signs of fear, and foaming at the mouth.
It was euthanized by Kalamazoo Police and sent to the DNR lab for testing.
The virus is primarily transmitted through mosquitoes, but one homeowner said she’s not too worried.
“We take precautions, we go outside, but we put on bug spray and make sure it has deet in it,” said Heather Girand, a homeowner in Winchell. “We try not to go out at dusk if possible.”
Doctors say the virus is especially dangerous in children and adults over 60-years-old.
About one-third of the cases in the United States are deadly, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Mammals are typically considered a dead-end for the virus.
There is no evidence to suggest infected mammals are able to transmit the virus by direct contact, according to the DNR.
There are several mosquito species that can bridge the virus between birds and mammals.
However, most native birds show no apparent symptoms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.