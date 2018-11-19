The DNR is investigating an elk poaching incident.
Michigan conservation officers are investigating after two bull elk were illegally killed in Montmorency County, north of Atlanta.
The carcasses of the animals were discovered Saturday on Road 622, near Roth Road.
“Both elk were shot, likely sometime around Nov. 15,” said Lt. James Gorno, a district law supervisor with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in Gaylord. “If anyone saw anything or has any information that would assist with the investigation, we’d like to hear from them.”
Tips may be left anonymously, and monetary rewards often are offered for information that leads to the arrest of violators.
To contact investigators, please call the DNR Law Enforcement Division at the Gaylord Operations Center at 989-732-3541 or call or text the 24-hour Report All Poaching line at 800-292-7800.
