The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for whoever illegally killed two bucks and left them to rot in a field.
Conservation officers in Branch County said the two bucks were killed Tuesday morning with a rifle.
Both carcasses were left in an alfalfa field, off Himebaugh Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the DNR’s Report all Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800 or click here to use the online reporting form.
Information that leads to the arrest of the suspects will make you eligible for a cash reward.
