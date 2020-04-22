The Michigan Department of Natural Resources issued hundreds of warnings to people for violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order last week.
From April 13 through April 19, the DNR issued 427 warnings and 20 tickets.
"Warnings occur when a conservation officer sees someone violating the law and asks that person to comply voluntarily, which they usually do. Tickets are typically being issued under the [executive order] when people have been warned about a violation of the law but have continued to fail to comply," according to Ed Golder, public information officer for the DNR.
A majority of the warnings and tickets were for people violating the social distancing guidelines outlined in the executive order.
Other warnings and tickets were issued for violating the following: the burn ban, the prohibition on dispersed camping, motorized boating, unnecessary travel, patrol checks, business operating in violation of the order, and the closure of the Tippy Dam Recreation Area.
"As these numbers show, our conservation officers have been thoughtful and judicious in their enforcement of the governor’s executive orders, seeking voluntary compliance from citizens and taking an educational approach where we can. Where we have had to do so, we have issued citations. We will continue to judiciously enforce the governor’s orders to protect public health and safety," Golder said.
