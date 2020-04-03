The Department of Natural Resources is continuously assessing adjustments to services and closures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
At this time, a majority of state parks and recreation areas, state-managed trails and boating access sites remain open to provide local opportunities to get outdoors.
"Throughout the stay-at-home order, we’ve seen an influx of visitors at state parks, boating access sites and trails," said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. "In order to continue to keep state parks and trails open, we expect everyone to follow effective social distancing practices, to not litter and not travel long distances to enjoy the outdoors."
The DNR asks that you do not little, social-distance and avoid nonessential travel.
They have also released the following guidelines for visiting the parks:
- Go out only if you’re feeling healthy.
- Long-distance travel is discouraged unless it is essential.
- Individuals must maintain a minimum of 6 feet between themselves and people of other households. Anyone not following the social distancing requirement may face a civil penalty of up to $1,000.
- Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.
- When driving, keep windows slightly open to provide air flow. Do not drive with people who don’t live in your household.
- If the parking lot is full when attempting to visit a park, recreation area, boating access site or trailhead, leave and choose a different nearby location.
