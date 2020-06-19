Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are looking for help finding whoever killed a fawn this week near Rose City.
A homeowner and her young children called the DNR when they returned home on Wednesday and found the white-tailed fawn dead.
A necropsy confirmed the young male deer was killed by a through-and-through gunshot wound.
Neighbors reported hearing two nearby gunshots, sometime between 10 a.m. and noon.
The property where the deer was found is located about 6 miles west of Rose City in Ogemaw County, and sits at a dead-end road with minimal traffic.
Anyone with information on the poaching incident can call or text the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800. Information can be left anonymously.
