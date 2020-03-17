The Department of Natural Resources is adjusting some meetings, canceling others and closing all their customer service centers and field offices.
The monthly Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting set for Thursday at 9 a.m. is still taking place with some adjustments. The meeting will be held with no voting, presentations or deliberations.
The public is also encouraged not to attend but instead submit comments in writing to the NRC email address.
The following meetings are being canceled:
- Belle Isle Park Advisory Committee, March 19, Belle Isle Nature Center, Detroit.
- U.P. Wildlife Habitat Workgroup, March 24, River Rock Lanes, Ishpeming.
- Western U.P. Citizens’ Advisory Council, March 25, Marquette Township Community Center.
- DNR’s Western U.P. Citizens’ Advisory Council and the Marquette County Planning Department to provide input in the revision of Marquette County’s master plan, March 25, Marquette Township Community Center.
- A public meeting on development of a DNR shooting range in Marquette County, March 26, Richmond Township Hall, Palmer.
- Northern Inland Lakes Citizens’ Advisory Committee, April 17, Tuscarora Township Hall, Indian River.
- Lake Michigan Citizens’ Fishery Advisory Committee, April 23, Jay’s Sporting Goods, Clare.
All DNR Fisheries Coffee and Conversations events have been canceled except for the northern and southern Lake Michigan meetings which will be held virtually.
Customer service centers and field offices are closing to the public starting Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.
You will still be able to get hunting and fishing licenses, camping reservations and other items online.
The following are the customer service centers that are closing:
- Baraga
- Bay City
- Cadillac
- Detroit
- Escanaba
- Gaylord
- Lansing
- Marquette
- Newberry
- Plainwell
- Roscommon
- Sault Ste. Marie
- Traverse City
The following is the field offices that are closing
- Crystal Falls
- Gwinn
- Naubinway
- Norway
