A Marquette man has allegedly confessed to killing a 12-point buck inside city limits.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a conservation officer got a tip about a man who claimed to have killed the buck that was well-known to residents of a Marquette subdivision.
“He claimed to have killed the buck in Deerton, which is located about 20 miles from the subdivision,” said acting Lt. Ryan Aho. “Over the past few years, multiple residents of the community have shared pictures of the buck on social media, which they had seen regularly walking through yards.”
During an interview, conservation officers said the 37-year-old man, who was not identified, admitted to shooting the deer with a compound bow in the city limits.
“He also admitted to trespassing on private land located about a quarter mile from his residence,” Aho said. “The deer was killed over a bait pile from a blind constructed from trees cut illegally on the private property.”
