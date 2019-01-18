Two Michigan men have allegedly confessed to poaching wolves in two unrelated incidents.
Michigan conservation officers said they got the confessions from two Upper Peninsual men in connection with the incidents in Ontonagon and Menominee counties.
Investigators said on Jan. 14 DNR Wildlife Division personnel said they received a mortality signal from the collar of an adult female wolf in Ontonagon County.
“We gathered some information at the scene, and we conducted suspect interviews the following day,” Painter said. “During those discussions, the suspect admitted he shot the animal with a rifle, which we seized as part of the investigation.”
In Menominee County, a mortality signal was received from a 1-year-old male wolf on Nov. 19.
“I retrieved the collar later that day from a place along River Road in Lake Township,” said DNR Conservation Officer Jeremy Sergey. “The collar was intact, covered in blood, but was not attached to a wolf.”
Gray wolves are a protected species under the Endangered Species Act of 1973, and as such, can only legally be killed in defense of human safety.
Illegally killing a wolf is punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both, and the cost of prosecution.
The names of the suspects have not been released, pending their arraignments.
