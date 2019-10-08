An eagle has been euthanized after being shot by hunters.
Two men from New Boston, southwest of Detroit, shot the eagle in a wooded area near Bear Creek in Manistee, Michigan Department of Natural Resources officials reported.
The 2-year-old female eagle was shot by the men, ages 53 and 24, who said they thought it was a goose.
“They said they saw the bird coming across the sun and thought it was a goose,” said Conservation Officers Steve Converse. “After they shot it, they realized it wasn’t a goose. When they walked away, they knew it was still alive but claimed they had no phone service, so they couldn’t call to report the eagle.”
Converse and Conservation Officer Joseph Myers were called after two local fishing guides witnessed the incident. The guides said they saw the eagle flying, heard a gunshot, and saw it fall from the sky.
The guides reported seeing the two men who shot the eagle, about 100 yards away, picking up decoys from the ground. One of the guides approached one of the suspects and was able to get his identification. The suspect reportedly said they knew they had “messed up.”
The guides reported the incident to the DNR Report All Poaching hotline around 8:40 a.m. Saturday.
When conservation officers arrived, they found the eagle crawling on the ground. It was taken to Wings of Wonder, a raptor education and rehabilitation facility; but staff there said it would not be able to survive surgery.
“The pellets caused multiple fractures in both of her wings, some of which had completely shattered some of the bones,” said Rebecca Lessard, Wings of Wonder executive director. “There was just too much damage; she was not a surgical candidate.”
Conservation officers said the men confessed, and the DNR will submit its report to the Manistee County prosecutor’s office to determine if charges will be authorized.
