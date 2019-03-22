A Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer is credited with rescuing a man after his kayak capsized.
The DNR said Ofc. Nick Ingresoll got a call from Monroe County Central Dispatch at 7:18 p.m. on Thursday, March 21 about a kayaker who was walleye fishing when his kayak overturned in Lake Erie’s Brest Bay, offshore of Sterling State Park in Monroe.
Ingresoll drove to the Sterling State Park headquarters where he launched his DNR patrol boat into the bay with the help of two fishermen.
Dispatchers gave Ingresoll the kayaker’s location based on his cellphone coordinates when he called 911.
At 7:38 p.m., Ingresoll found the kayaker, a 24-year-old man from Taylor, about a quarter of a mile offshore holding on to his kayak with one hand and waving his lit-up cellphone with the other.
“The water was very choppy, making it difficult to clearly scan the water for the victim,” Ingersoll said. “If it weren’t for the kayaker’s lit-up cellphone, he would have easily been mistaken for a log in the water.”
The DNR said the kayaker was not wearing a life jacket when he overturned, and he could not find his life jacket when he was in the water.
Ingresoll threw a life jacket to the kayaker. He then instructed the man to let go of his kayak.
“You’re going to have to trust me,” Ingersoll told the kayaker. “I need you to let go of the kayak and trust that I have you.”
When the man let go of his kayak, Ingresoll secured him on the ladder of the boat and lift him partially aboard.
“He was so cold, he couldn’t move,” Ingersoll said about the kayaker. “He couldn’t step onto the ladder; he was frozen and exhausted.”
Once the kayaker was at chest-level on the boat, Ingresoll grabbed the man’s pants and pulled him fully out of the water.
The DNR said the kayaker was in the water for about 20 minutes by the time Ofc. Ingresoll arrived.
“I instructed him to shed as much of his wet clothing as possible,” said Ingersoll. “I gave him my jacket and told him that he’s going to be very cold, but I’m going to get him to shore, which seemed to calm him a little bit.”
On their way back to shore, Ingresoll continued to talk with the kayaker.
“I knew I had to keep him talking so he would stay conscious. I joked with him a little, and even got him to laugh,” Ingersoll said.
The DNR said the water that evening ranged from 38 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
French Town Fire Department and Monroe County Ambulance were waiting onshore for further assistance.
The kayaker received medical attention for his hypothermia before being taken to the hospital at 7:57 p.m.
“Because of Ingersoll’s close proximity, he was able to launch his DNR patrol boat into the water and reach the man within 20 minutes,” said Chief Gary Hagler, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “Our DNR conservation officers are able to act as first responders due to their location and equipment within the communities they live in and serve. I’m proud of Ingersoll’s fast response for what could have been a tragic situation.”
At about 9 p.m., Ingersoll spoke with the kayaker’s girlfriend who said her boyfriend was being prepared to be released from the hospital and will make a full recovery.
“This situation stresses the importance of wearing a lifejacket while on the water,” Hagler said. “The DNR wants everyone to enjoy our natural resources, safely. Please don’t take safety for granted. Even in calm waters, kayakers and canoers can easily overturn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.