The Department of Natural Resources issued hundreds of warnings and a number of tickets over the weekend related to the governor’s executive order around boating.
Throughout the state, conservation officers gave 323 verbal warnings to residents for related to the governor’s executive orders on boating requirements, social distancing, and staying home.
Officers issued five tickets as well. Three of them were for residents who were boating beyond their homes.
The other two failed to observe social distancing requirements.
Tickets are being issued under the executive order when people have been warned about violating
The DNR said officers did not issue any citations this weekend for motorized boating.
