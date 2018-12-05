Looking for some land?
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will put eighty-one individual land parcels up for auction starting Tuesday, Dec. 11.
The parcels of land, ranging in size from less than an acre, to 160 acres, will be available for sale by sealed-bid auction.
These surplus public land parcels are located in counties mainly in central/northern Lower Michigan and in the Upper Peninsula. Counties include Alpena, Antrim, Clare, Crawford, Emmet, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Lake, Livingston, Marquette, Menominee, Midland, Newaygo, Oakland, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Otsego, Roscommon and Schoolcraft.
The auction is part of the DNR’s overall strategy to efficiently manage public lands.
The lands identified for sale are isolated from other DNR-managed land, are difficult to manage and provide limited public recreation benefit.
Several of the parcels are forested and have riverside or lake frontage and are better suited for private ownership. In addition, several large-acreage parcels are being offered in Alpena, Antrim, Clare, Houghton, Marquette, Menominee, Midland and Ogemaw counties.
“Depending on what you’re looking for, any of these land parcels could fit nicely into future outdoor recreation or residential homesite plans,” said Scott Goeman, DNR Real Estate Services manager.
Bids will be accepted through Jan. 9, 2019.
Information on the auction, including the minimum bid price, property descriptions and conditions of sale is available at michigan.gov/landforsale.
Additional properties remaining unsold from previous auctions are also listed for sale (at the former minimum bid price) under DNR Surplus Land to Buy Now.
For more information about the sale of surplus, state-managed public land, contact Michael Michalek at 517-284-5950.
