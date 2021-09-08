The Michigan Department of Natural Resources have released the annual deer hunting preview ahead of the deer hunting seasons that start Sept. 11.
One of the changes for the upcoming year is a universal antlerless license that can be used across most of the state at deer management units. There are some northern Upper Peninsula DMUs closed to antlerless deer hunting.
"These regulation changes reflect the evolution of deer hunting in Michigan," said Chad Stewart, DNR Deer and Elk Program specialist. "The last 20 years have resulted in dramatic and sustained declines in hunter numbers. When combined with an abundant and resilient deer herd that continues to grow, and the added challenge of managing deer diseases, a change that represented this shifting dynamic was necessary."
Last year, the Upper Peninsula experienced about a six percent decrease in overall harvest from 2019 and about an 11 percent decrease in buck harvest. The DNR is focused on the chronic wasting disease surveillance in southern Dickson County after the first case was detected in 2018 in the UP.
Hunters interested in getting their deer tested can check out the “For Hunters” tab at Michigan.gov/CWD.
The northern Lower Peninsula saw a seven percent harvest increase from 2019 to 2020. Buck harvest declined about five percent and antlerless harvest increased by 21 percent with more than 12,000 additional antlerless deer taken in 2020 than in 2019.
The mast crop in the norther Lower Peninsula looks good for this year except in places that were affected by gypsy moth infestations, according to the DNR. Those affected areas will not likely see a lot of acorn production.
Acorns and soft mass, including apples on old homestead sites, blackberries and hawthorn are all producing well in areas not affected by gypsy moth infestations. Deer numbers look very good in many northern Lower Peninsula locations and the DNR are seeing good fawn production this year.
In multiple locations, there is a big difference between the balance of the buck to doe ratio. The DNR is encouraging hunters to take advantage of new regulations that allow antlerless deer to be taken on the deer and deer combo license during firearm and muzzleloader season.
Antlerless harvest increased by 29 percent from 2019 to 2020 in the southern Lower Peninsula. Buck harvest increased by more than 12 percent and about 250,000 deer were taken in the southern Lower Region in 2020, according to the DNR.
The full 2021 deer hunting preview is available here.
