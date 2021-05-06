The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has ruled out poison as the cause of death for three swans found in Oakland County earlier this year.
The swans were found dead near Maceday Lake. A disease caused by a parasitic flatworm killed the swans, the DNR said.
Since January, the DNR has retrieved eight dead mute swans from the Waterford Township lake. Residents in the area were concerned the swans were ingesting antifreeze or another form of poison.
"Invasive species or not, we take the death of these waterfowl very seriously," said Lt. Todd Szyska, DNR law enforcement supervisor in Detroit. "It's not every day we come across groups of dead waterfowl, especially in residential areas."
Necropsies were performed on three of the swans. The disease that killed them, verminous hemorrhagic ulcerative enteritis, is passed to birds when they ingest certain freshwater snails, the DNR said.
"We can't say for certain what caused the deaths of the dozen swans that died this past winter at the same location," said Thomas Cooley, DNR wildlife pathologist. "But with a previous history of this disease on the lake, and open water that was available to swans to feed on snails, it is highly likely that those birds died as a result of an intestinal fluke infection."
The investigation revealed a bubbler was likely a contributing factor to the spread of the disease, the DNR said.
"Residents on lakes and marinas can legally use bubblers to maintain open water and prevent ice damage to docks and seawalls during the winter," Szyska said. "Other than creating weak ice, bubblers are not dangerous and do not create or spread disease. In this case, the bubblers likely provided the swans an open place to congregate and feed on snails."
