The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is sending firefighters to help fight wildfires in California.
They are taking off-road fire engines to help fight the raging fires.
“The California wildfires have devastated thousands of families, and Michigan is ready to help in any way we can,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “The highly trained firefighters from the Michigan DNR regularly assist other parts of the country that are in need. Just like when California sent us ventilators in the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re prepared to help our friends on the West Coast protect families, businesses, and wildlife from these fires.”
DNR firefighters volunteer for out-of-state assignments, the DNR said.
