Several Lake Sturgeon have been found along the Sleeping Bear Dunes shoreline.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said several of the fish, which are on the Michigan Threatened Species List, have been found in the area this summer.
Lake Sturgeon live longer than most humans, according to the DNR. They are easily identifiable with their elongated bodies, flattened snout, toothless mouth on the underside of the head, and instead of scales the body is covered in five rows of large, prominent bony plates, called scutes.
Officials are asking if you find a Lake Sturgeon washed on shore, to call them at 231-326-4757.
