Coyotes are found in cities, backyards, neighborhoods, fields, forests, and farmlands. From January until March, coyotes are more visible because this is their breeding season.
If there are food sources available, coyotes may become comfortable living near people. Their main food source is smaller mammals like rabbits and mice.
To prevent conflicts with coyotes, the DNR suggests residents remove potential attractants like pet food and trash bins. Never intentionally feed or try to tame coyotes, or clear out brush piles and wood. Also, when taking a pet outdoors, do not let them roam free.
Coyote hunting is year-round, but to hunt them, Michigan residents need a valid base license.
Additional tips and information is available here.
