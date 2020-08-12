The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has confirmed six cougar sightings so far this year, and they have all been in the Upper Peninsula.
DNR officials said there was one sighting each in Chippewa, Ontonagon, and Schoolcraft counties, and three in Delta County. In February, DNR Wildlife Division staff confirmed two of those reports after finding cougar tracks while conducting the U.P. winter wolf track survey. Four additional sightings were confirmed after residents submitted trail camera photos of cougars.
Since 2008 there have been 55 confirmed reports of cougars in Michigan, and all but one have been in the Upper Peninsula. Officials note the reports could be multiple sightings of the same animal.
Though originally native to Michigan, cougars were driven from the state’s landscape due to several factors, including habitat loss, around the early 1900s. Despite the occasional reported sightings, wildlife experts say there’s no evidence of a breeding population in the state.
"DNA analysis of two cougars poached in the U.P., for example, showed the animals likely dispersed from their established populations in South Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska," said Cody Norton, large carnivore specialist with the DNR.
In Michigan, cougars are an endangered species and protected by law.
