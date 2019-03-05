The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding snowmobilers to watch out for moose and deer.
Heavy snowfall across much of the Upper Peninsula has made for fantastic snowmobiling this winter season, but it’s making it harder for deer and moose to get around. And in many cases, they are winding up on the same trails as snowmobilers.
“The deep snow conditions can make using the packed snowmobile trails and roads attractive to wildlife, particularly deer and moose, because using trails makes it much easier for them to move,” said DNR wildlife biologist Brian Roell. “We are getting reports from across the Upper Peninsula about deer and moose not wanting to leave the roadways or trails.”
One area of particular concern? Trail Nos. 5 and 14 in Marquette and Baraga counties where moose are concentrated.
Trail No. 5 runs north from southern Marquette County past the Silver Lake Basin and the Yellow Dog River, where it connects with Trail No. 14, which runs west past Mount Arvon to L’Anse in Baraga County.
“Moose will use the trails to avoid the deeper snow,” Roell said. “If snowmobilers encounter a moose while riding, they should observe it from a distance and not chase the animal.”
Moose are not frightened by snowmobiles or other vehicles, according to wildlife officials.
“Moose may stand their ground and refuse to leave the trail and could become aggressive,” Roell said. “Trail users encountering a moose on the trail should pick an alternate route or wait for the moose to move out of the trail before proceeding.”
“If the animal shows interest by slowly walking towards you, or has its ears laid backwards, or the hairs on its back raised, put some space between you and the moose by backing up or turning around and leaving the area,” Roell said. “There are fines for harassing wildlife. It’s best to remember wildlife always has the right of way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.