With Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is gearing up for what they say is usually a busy three-day weekend.
Conservation officers, along with local, state and federal officers, will be conducting group patrols to make sure snowmobilers are following the law.
“We want everyone to know ahead of time that there will be an increased presence of officers conducting snowmobile patrols,” said Sgt. Jerry Fitzgibbon, the DNR’s acting district law supervisor for the eastern Upper Peninsula.
According to the DNR, five snowmobile fatalities occurred the Friday before Martin Luther King Jr. Day last January. Fitzgibbon hopes than an increased presence of officers will decrease the amount of snowmobile injuries, fatalities and noise complaints.
Fitzgibbon also said that poor visibility can lead to snowmobile accidents.
“Following too close to the snowmobile in front of you or riding during a snowstorm reduces your visibility and increases the risk of missing a curve, colliding with a tree or even other snowmobiles,” said Fitzgibbon. “Everyone should use extreme caution and slow down when their visibility is impacted.”
Officers also plan to have additional sound enforcement patrols to maintain legal noise levels, particularly on trails that go through private property and residential areas.
The DNR encourages all snowmobilers, regardless of age or experience, to take a snowmobile safety class. In Michigan, snowmobilers between the ages of 12 and 16 are required to take a Michigan-approved snowmobile safety course and obtain a snowmobile safety certificate to ride unsupervised or to operate a snowmobile across a road.
You can learn more about trail safety resources here.
As far as this weekend, good trail conditions are expected for most of the region. You can check the latest snow predictions and forecast from the First Warn 5 weather team here.
