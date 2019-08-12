Another cougar was spotted in Michigan bringing the total to 39 since 2018.
Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said images of a cougar was captured on a trail camera in Gogebic County early last month.
According to the post on their Facebook page, a cougar was spotted in a nearby location last year during a Deer Movement Study.
The DNR believes many of the cougars spotted were likely transient males looking to expand their territory.
While there have been several reported cougar sightings in the Upper Peninsula, there is still no conclusive evidence of a breeding population.
If you would like to learn more about Michigan’s cougars or want to report a sighting, please visit www.Michigan.gov/cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.