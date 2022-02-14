DNR warns of unsafe ice conditions below Sanford Dam

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is advising anglers to immediately stop fishing below the Sanford Dam in Midland County.
Construction work on the dam has the potential to change water currents and destabilize the ice and alter water conditions, the DNR said. The Sanford Dam is on the Tittabawassee River about 11 miles upstream from Midland. The Four Lakes Task Force is organizing the construction work to stabilize the dam after it was damaged in May 2020 by a flood and dam breach.
Stabilizing the dam will be safer and send less sediment downstream, according to the DNR. The stabilization project will continue through June 2020. When the Sanford Dam is fully rebuilt, there will be another construction period during which anglers could be advised of dangerous conditions.
