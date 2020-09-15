Recent coyote sightings in Mid-Michigan are putting some homeowners on edge.
The canines are shy creatures that typically avoid people, but are also naturally curious when it comes to finding food.
"Now, this time of year, being that we're getting into fall, the young coyotes are dispersing from their den sites. So it wouldn't be unusual to see an uptick in coyote sightings this time of year just because those young ones are starting to disperse," said Hannah Schauer, with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Coyotes were spotted in Clare and Sandusky last week.
According to Schauer, they are actually quite common in cities and neighborhoods.
If you see a coyote, Schauer said you should try to scare it off by making loud noises.
She also suggested putting your trash cans inside if you're worried about coyotes, and never try to feed of tame them.
"So it's important we help coyotes maintain their natural fear of people. So by eliminating those food sources and scaring them out of your area, you're kind of reminding them that people are scary and they don't want to hang out by people," Schauer said.
The DNR also warns residents to keep small pets indoors or accompany them outside with a leash.
