We live in a digital age, where access to anyone and anything is easier than ever, even when it comes to your mental health.
But do online apps for depression, anxiety and stress work, and can they replace the need for an actual therapist?
“No, it’s never a replacement but it can help in between visits,” said Colleen Sproul, director of the Saginaw County Community Mental Health Authority.
She says while these apps can be useful, they’re not a quick fix.
In fact, the purpose of these apps she says should be to help a person when they don’t have access to their therapist or are feeling overwhelmed.
And other experts agree.
“They’re feel goods, they’re feel good apps,” said Katrina Brock, quality control officer for List Psychological in Caro.
Her job is to make sure clients’ needs are met and taken care of even when outside of therapy.
Over the past few months, she’s noticed an increasing interest in mental health apps by her own patients, but explains the issue with these apps is that they’re non-committal.
“So the problem, the challenge with self-help apps is they don’t continue to engage long-term. So people get them, they get on them, they do their exercises, and then over time it fades,” Brock explained.
As a result, she’s hesitant to even recommend them to her own patients, unless they can interact with another certified therapist online.
A concept echoed by Sproul, who says those who utilize these apps should always make sure they’ve been verified first,through an evidence based process.
“Meaning that the tools that are within the application have been researched, have been tested, and we’ve measured the outcomes,” Sproul said.
TV5 reached out to several popular online apps such as Talkspace, Happify, and Calm. The first never got back to us, and the second declined to comment, however the third explained that while they don’t have any research currently published they are in the process of doing so.
While these apps continue to grow in popularity, experts like Brock say using them for your own benefit can’t necessarily hurt either.
“Is it going to help, absolutely! Is it going to help long-term, so far the evidence shows that most people will fade off, so that lasting result is pretty minimal,” Brock said.
