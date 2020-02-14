Are you friendly, can you get your point across without using words? You may have what it takes to be Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth’s mascot, Drumstick.
The eatery is looking to hire someone part-time to greet guests and entertain Zehnder’s guests.
The job description requires performing non-verbal animation in costume while doing the tasks, and making appearances at parades, festivals, and other events.
You must be able to jump, dance, run, and lift up to 50 pounds. Applicants should also be at least 5’10”. For a full list of requirements and job duties, click here.
