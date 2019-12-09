Do you recognize this woman?
Source: Isabella County Sheriff's Office

Do you recognize this face?

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is looking to question this woman in connection with retail fraud.

Deputies said the incident happened on Dec. 6 at Walmart.

The theft involved about $50 in merchandise, and investigators are asking that if you have any information on this woman, call 989-779-3320.

