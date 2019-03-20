Police in Fenton are looking for help from the community to identify a man and woman seen on surveillance at a local Walmart.
The male appears to be wearing a Carhartt coat and bib overalls.
The female is also described as wearing a Carhartt coat.
Anyone with information about the identity of the two is asked to contact Fenton Police at (810) 629-5311.
