The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help tracking down two people involved in an alleged theft.
The department posted surveillance pictures on Facebook of the pair they say are involved in a theft from a convenience store in Rosebush at around 2 a.m. on Jan. 24.
Deputies said they have evidence that they traveled to Grand Traverse County and were in the Williamsburg area later in the day.
If you have any information, contact them on Facebook in private messages.
