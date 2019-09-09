Essexville Public Safety Department looking to ID
Source: Essexville Public Safety Department

The Essexville Public Safety Department is asking for your help identifying a couple of men.

While it’s not clear why police want to “sit down and have a conversation with them”, investigators said the men were last seen Monday morning driving an older, dark S-10 style 4-dour Blazer.

If you know who they are, contact the Essexville Public Safety Department at 989-892-2541.

