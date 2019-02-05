The Midland Police Department is asking for your help identifying two people caught on surveillance cameras.
While they aren’t releasing much information, police said one man had a Boston Red Sox hat on.
They said this picture quality is the best they have.
If you have any information, call the Midland Police Detective Bureau at 989-839-4702.
