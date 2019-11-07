Burton Police are asking for help identifying a man known as “Jamall Brown”.
They are looking to ID him for his involvement in a home invasion that occurred in the Twin Meadows Trailer Park on Nov. 1, 2019.
If you can positively ID him, police are asking you call Detective Brooks at 810-244-1540.
