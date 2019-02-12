Flint Township PD looking to ID man
Source: Flint Township Police Dept.

Flint Township Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing from a building, and mis-using a credit card.

The department posted two pictures of the man they say is a suspect in a building larceny and fraudulent use of a credit card.

If you know him, call Detective Hart at 810-600-2350.

