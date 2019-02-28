GB TWP police looking to ID suspect
Source: Grand Blanc Township Police

Grand Blanc Township Police are looking for help identifying a man in connection with retail fraud.

Surveillance cameras at Game Stop, 6309 S. Dort Highway, captured the man on Feb. 12 at around 1:30 p.m.

Police said they’re looking to identify the suspect, wanted in a recent theft of items including a PS4, controller and games.

If you know him, call the Grand Blanc Township Police Department at 810-424-2611.

